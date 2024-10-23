TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:FTI opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Further Reading
