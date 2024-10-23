TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

