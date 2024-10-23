Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK.B. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

