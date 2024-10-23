Teck Resources (TCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

