Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
