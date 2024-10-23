Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

