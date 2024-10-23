Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

