Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 946 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 193,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $266.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.24 and a 200 day moving average of $249.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

