Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 325,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,156,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $266.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.93 and its 200-day moving average is $238.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.16.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

