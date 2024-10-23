Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 157,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,061,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.