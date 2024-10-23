Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

