Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

