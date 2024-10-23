Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $38.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $32.30 on Friday. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,006,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,995,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 96,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

