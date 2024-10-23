The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 145,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 68,507 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 82,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.