The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

HD stock opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.35 and its 200-day moving average is $359.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

