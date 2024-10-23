The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 11,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

