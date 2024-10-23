The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $7,010,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 41.9% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 11,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

