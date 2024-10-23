The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.