The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer Sells 40,524 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TRV stock opened at $259.19 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

