Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 31,248 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 31,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $949,001.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,919.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $355,125.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $51,888.00.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 171.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 112,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

