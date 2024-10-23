Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 12,771 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average volume of 6,139 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SILJ opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

