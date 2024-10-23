Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $270.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.45.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $259.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,465 shares of company stock worth $13,681,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

