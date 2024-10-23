Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.6 %
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78.
In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
