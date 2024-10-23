Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Trupanion to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

