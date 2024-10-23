TXNM Energy (TXNM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM):
- 10/16/2024 – TXNM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – TXNM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – TXNM Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – TXNM Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:TXNM opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30.
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
