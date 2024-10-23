TXNM Energy (TXNM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM):

10/16/2024 – TXNM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – TXNM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – TXNM Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – TXNM Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

TXNM Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TXNM opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.33%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

