U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 235.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

