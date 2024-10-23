UBS Group Boosts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $27.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

NYSE OWL opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after acquiring an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,754,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $112,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

