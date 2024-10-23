Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of UNP opened at $241.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average is $238.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.