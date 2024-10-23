Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $241.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average is $238.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.