United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Microelectronics
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Microelectronics
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.