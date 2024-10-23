United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

