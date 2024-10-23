Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,527,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average is $173.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

