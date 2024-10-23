Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.