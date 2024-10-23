Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells $4,846,380.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $4,846,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,294.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,966,000 after buying an additional 498,359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

