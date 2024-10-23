Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.04.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

