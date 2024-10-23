Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.42.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $251.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.