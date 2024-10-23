Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,572,000 after buying an additional 357,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.48. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $310.85.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.