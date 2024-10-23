Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Clorox by 7.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 362,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

