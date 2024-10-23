Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $586.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $607.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.