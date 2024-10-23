Vicus Capital Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

