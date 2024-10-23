Vicus Capital Invests $203,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,040,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after acquiring an additional 190,931 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after buying an additional 148,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 680,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,396,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $387.63 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $389.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22 and a beta of 1.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.21.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
