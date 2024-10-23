Vicus Capital Sells 374 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $182.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

