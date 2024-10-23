Vicus Capital Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after purchasing an additional 707,705 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

