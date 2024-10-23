Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.02. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

