Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Visteon has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $136.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 489,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,760,000 after acquiring an additional 137,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 111,377 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

