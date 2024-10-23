Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $122.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Visteon traded as low as $87.65 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 257686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.54.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.93.

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Visteon by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Visteon by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

