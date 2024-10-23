Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $387,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

