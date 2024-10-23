Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.76 and its 200-day moving average is $499.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.