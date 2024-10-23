Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 237.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 19,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 228.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Walmart stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

