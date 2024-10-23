Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trium Capital LLP raised its position in Waste Management by 33.6% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $211.09 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.95 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Truist Financial cut their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

