Waterway Wealth Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

