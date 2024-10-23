Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $82.25.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $866,100. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

