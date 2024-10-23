West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTBA stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

